Uefa fine Lyon and Besiktas 100,000 euros for crowd violence

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
  • media
    International report
    Israeli conscientious objector Tamar Zeevi finally freed
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Cauca locals fear spread of violence in the region …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon internet shutdown inspires punitive proposal targeting …
  • media
    International report
    Colombia: Cauca locals fear spread of violence in the region …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football France Turkey

Uefa fine Lyon and Besiktas 100,000 euros for crowd violence

By
media Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says the club is considering whether to appeal against the uefa punishment. AFP/Romain Lafabregue

European football's governing body Uefa slapped a two year suspended ban on Lyon and Besiktas on Wednesday and fined the clubs 100,000 euros each for the crowd violence that marred their Europa League quarter-final match in France on 13 April.

 

"Based on the official reports and the current available evidence at the disposal of the Uefa disciplinary bodies, the control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) has considered that the supporters of both clubs were responsible for the crowd disturbances at the match," said a Uefa statement.

The teams play the second leg of the quarter-final on Thursday night in Istanbul with Lyon leading 2-1.

The Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, described the sanction as fair and added. "We will see if we appeal. But we respect the decision of Uefa. We had some responsibility," he wrote on the club's website.

However, the Turkish champions were furious with the ruling. Besiktas blamed the Lyon police force for the disturbances which forced a 45 minute delay to the start of the first leg.

"There is nothing to say about this scandalous decision," Besiktas press spokesman Metin Albayrak told NTV television. "It shows how biased a decision Uefa has made by putting us on an equal level with Lyon over incidents we were not responsible for," he added. "Lyon's police should be held entirely responsible for the incidents that broke out."

Hundreds of supporters were involved in scuffles outside the Parc OL before the match and police used teargas to quell outbreaks of fighting and vandalism. Lyon supporters then poured onto the pitch as they attempted to protect themselves from firecrackers and other objects raining down from the stands above the pitch.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.