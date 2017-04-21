Real face Atletico in Champions League semi-final

Holders Real Madrid were drawn on Friday to face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League - a repeat of last year's final. Zinedine Zidane's side are trying to become the first club to retain the trophy since the Champions League format was adopted in 1992.

The French league leaders Monaco will take on the Italian champions Juventus in the other semi-final.

The first legs will be played on 2 and 3 May, with the return legs the following week.

Real are aiming to win European club football's most prestigious competition for a 12th time. They beat the German champions Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.

Atletico advanced following a 2-1 aggregate win over the English champions Leicester City.

Juventus arguably registered the most impressive result. They overwhelmed Barcelona 3-0 in Turin and then held the Catalans 0-0 at the Camp Nou in the second leg while Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-3 over the two legs.

In the second tier Europa League, Lyon will play Ajax while Manchester United face Celta Vigo. The winner of the competition will gain a place in the group stages of the Champions League.