Younis Khan runs his 10,000th in Test match against West Indies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
My Ordinary Heroine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 17h00 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Gatland picks his men for Lions tour of New Zealand
  • media
    World music matters
    Amazones d'Afrique, West Africa's female powerhouse
  • media
    International report
    Israeli conscientious objector Tamar Zeevi finally freed
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Pakistan Jamaica

Younis Khan runs his 10,000th in Test match against West Indies

By
media Pakistani cricketer Younis Khan Wikimedia Commons

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan player ever to complete 10,000 Test runs as his team reached 201 for four in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 286 at stumps on the third day of the rain-affected first Test at Sabina Park.

Younis moved on from a slow start to get to 58 while Babar Azam stroked 72 in dominating a 131-run third-wicket partnership with the former captain to give the tourists the ascendancy into the final session of the day.

But fast bowler Shannon Gabriel dismissed both in the space of three deliveries to limit Pakistan's progress and leaving captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq to continue the effort heading into the fourth day.

Having confirmed this series as the last before he retires from international cricket, 39-year-old Younis played with extreme care at the start of his innings.

Azam displayed much more aggression and purpose although he once again fell short of a maiden Test century.

Younis took 47 minutes to get off the mark while Azam attempted to keep the scoreboard ticking over at the other end.

Playing his first Test in the Caribbean after missing the 2011 tour due to the death of his brother, the former captain eventually started to creep towards his 10,000th run, triggering the celebrations when he swept a delivery from off-spinner Roston Chase in the first over after tea to the backward square-leg boundary to become just the 13th player overall in the history of the game to scale that summit.

"I thought about bowing out of international cricket three years ago but one of the motivating factors for me to stay was to get to ten thousand runs," Khan said at the end of the day.

"I am finished after the series, no matter how many runs I score, but I just hope I have been able to make a useful contribution as a player and also help the younger ones to do as well as I have, or even better."
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.