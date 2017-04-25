Bias concerns overshadow Sharapova comeback

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
French President François Hollande prepares to vote in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
  • 23h00 - 00h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 04/23 23h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    South Indian farmers demand relief following suicides
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Congolese young man trying to deal with life and school in JJ …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Maria Shaparova Tennis Serena Williams

Bias concerns overshadow Sharapova comeback

By
media Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015 REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Maria Sharapova's return to tennis this week in the Stuttgart WTA tournament has sparked controversy, after organisers let her play on a wildcard. The Russian star's opponents say she should be treated no differently.

"I think it's very questionable, allowing, no matter who it is, a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week," ex-number one Carolina Wozniacki told reporters on Monday.

"From the tournament side, it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. But it is what it is. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what," Wozniacki added.

Maria Sharapova is playing in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Wednesday, following her 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova, twice a winner at the French Open, lost her top ranking, and is going into the WTA tour on a wildcard.

Sharapova will also receive wildcards for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

World number 36 Roberta Vinci for her part, wants there to be no distinction.

"She made her mistakes for sure but she paid and I think she can return to play - but without any wildcards."

Sharapova delighted

The controversy hasn't dampened Sharopova's high spirits. She told audiences in New Zealand she was delighted to be returning to the court.

"I got my day job back. For a year I was telling my friends, there's birthdays and events that I didn't know existed. And I was telling them I'm available. And they keep sending me all these invites and I'm, like, I'm not available anymore."

Williams accuses Nastase of racism

Elsewhere in women's tennis, controversy is brewing over comments made by former world number one champion Ilie Nastase.

Nastase, was heard speculating whether the Serena William's unborn baby would be "chocolate with milk?"

A comment which Williams said "disappointed her."

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments," the top seed wrote on Instagram.

Williams, 35, is due to give birth to her first child in the autumn.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.