Bias concerns overshadow Sharapova comeback

Maria Sharapova's return to tennis this week in the Stuttgart WTA tournament has sparked controversy, after organisers let her play on a wildcard. The Russian star's opponents say she should be treated no differently.

"I think it's very questionable, allowing, no matter who it is, a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week," ex-number one Carolina Wozniacki told reporters on Monday.

"From the tournament side, it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. But it is what it is. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what," Wozniacki added.

Maria Sharapova is playing in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Wednesday, following her 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova, twice a winner at the French Open, lost her top ranking, and is going into the WTA tour on a wildcard.

Sharapova will also receive wildcards for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

World number 36 Roberta Vinci for her part, wants there to be no distinction.

"She made her mistakes for sure but she paid and I think she can return to play - but without any wildcards."

Sharapova delighted

The controversy hasn't dampened Sharopova's high spirits. She told audiences in New Zealand she was delighted to be returning to the court.

"I got my day job back. For a year I was telling my friends, there's birthdays and events that I didn't know existed. And I was telling them I'm available. And they keep sending me all these invites and I'm, like, I'm not available anymore."

Williams accuses Nastase of racism

Elsewhere in women's tennis, controversy is brewing over comments made by former world number one champion Ilie Nastase.

Nastase, was heard speculating whether the Serena William's unborn baby would be "chocolate with milk?"

A comment which Williams said "disappointed her."

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments," the top seed wrote on Instagram.

Williams, 35, is due to give birth to her first child in the autumn.