French, British tax officials swoop in football fraud investigation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
French President François Hollande prepares to vote in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    South Indian farmers demand relief following suicides
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Young Congolese man trying to deal with life and school in JJ …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Where's the sweet spot in Cadbury's 'Cocoa Life' deal?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Ordinary Heroine
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Fraud United Kingdom France

French, British tax officials swoop in football fraud investigation

By
media Winston Reid celebrates after scoring West Ham's winner against Manchester United on Tuesday. Reuters/John Sibley

British and French authorities kicked off a major investigation into a suspected six-million-euro tax fraud in the football industry.

Some 180 tax officials from the two countries swooped on premises on both sides of the Channel in morning raids.

Several men were arrested and financial records seized.

West Ham United Managment confirmed that their club was targeted. Newcastle United, who this week won promotion to the Premier League, are also thought to have been targeted but did not comment.

"Investigators have searched a number of premises in the north-east and south-east of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones," a statement by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

It also mentioned cooperation with French authorities, who “made arrests and searched several locations in France".

The Press Association news agency reported that one of the raids was on Newcastle's St James' Park ground, with managing director Lee Charnley among those arrested.

British reports said the investigations were linked to the transfer market and several experts suggested the probes particularly concerned the issue of image rights.

In January the British parliament's Committee of Public Accounts published a report in which it said rules on image rights were being "exploited" in order to avoid taxes.

The rule allows footballers to declare income from image rights separately to their main salary.

It encourages players to maximise the proportion of income that is deemed to be for image rights in order to reduce their tax liability.

In the report, the committee said HMRC had opened enquiries about the image rights of 43 football players, eight agents and 12 clubs.

The Premier League transfer market is by some distance the largest in Europe.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.