Champions League place at stake as City play United in Manchester

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
Hélénè (Céline Sallette) and (Georges) Romain Duris enjoy one of the many bright moments in Cessez-le-Feu, Cease-fire
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Press freedom declines in Europe, RSF
  • media
    Cinefile
    War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
  • media
    International report
    South Indian farmers demand relief following suicides
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Young Congolese man trying to deal with life and school in JJ …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Champions League place at stake as City play United in Manchester

By
media Manchester United's José Mourinho and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola are trying to guide their teams into the top four of the English Premier League. Skysports

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola clashed in Spain during their time as bosses of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. A few years on and after sojourns in London and Munich, they lock horns on Thursday night as the main men at Manchester United and Manchester City.

 

City welcome United to the Etihad in the better position in the race for a top four finish in the English Premier League and access to next season's Uefa Champions League.

Guardiola's side occupy fourth spot with 64 points and victory would allow them to leapfrog third placed Liverpool who have played one game more.

A win for United, who have 63 points, would take them to fourth.

"If we finish fifth and they finish sixth and we are above them, it means nothing," Mourinho said on the eve of the clash. "If they finish third and we finish fourth, they are above us but it means a lot.

"This is not about Pep, this is not about City, it is about fighting for objectives. We want to play Champions League football and we still have two doors open."

Mourinho's other door is the Europa League. The winners of the trophy gain direct entry to the group stages of next season's Champions League and United can exploit that path with success over Celta Vigo in the semi-finals next month and in the final on 24 May in Stockholm.

Rojo, Ibrahimovic out with injuries

United have struggled for fluency in the English top flight this season. Their title campaign has been undermined with too many draws - 12 so far - and the lost points have left them floundering outside the top four even though they are unberaten in 24 games. However, if they win their remaining six games they will finish in the top four.

That will have to be achieved without key players Marcos Rojo and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who have been ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. Record signing Paul Pogba will miss the game against City with a muscle strain sustained during last Sunday's 2-0 win at Burnley.

Spanish rancour

Mourinho and Guardiola had a rancorous rivalry during their reigns in Spain. However, that has evolved into an entente cordiale.

"We are neighbours. When we see each other, it's: 'Hi, hi!'," said Guardiola.

City also have their injury concerns. Guardiola said the Spain international David Silva is a doubt for the match after damaging his hamstring during last Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final. Defenders John Stones and Bacary Sagna as well as midfielder Fernandinho are also doubtful for the game.

"Ibrahimovic is a great player," said Guardiola who coached the Swede in Barcelona between 2009 and 2010. "But they also have lots of good players like Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford and they find spaces between the lines.

"They have good quality. They are in good form and have a big series without defeat in the Premier League. I'm looking forward to the game."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.