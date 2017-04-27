Champions League place at stake as City play United in Manchester

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola clashed in Spain during their time as bosses of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. A few years on and after sojourns in London and Munich, they lock horns on Thursday night as the main men at Manchester United and Manchester City.

City welcome United to the Etihad in the better position in the race for a top four finish in the English Premier League and access to next season's Uefa Champions League.

Guardiola's side occupy fourth spot with 64 points and victory would allow them to leapfrog third placed Liverpool who have played one game more.

A win for United, who have 63 points, would take them to fourth.

"If we finish fifth and they finish sixth and we are above them, it means nothing," Mourinho said on the eve of the clash. "If they finish third and we finish fourth, they are above us but it means a lot.

"This is not about Pep, this is not about City, it is about fighting for objectives. We want to play Champions League football and we still have two doors open."

Mourinho's other door is the Europa League. The winners of the trophy gain direct entry to the group stages of next season's Champions League and United can exploit that path with success over Celta Vigo in the semi-finals next month and in the final on 24 May in Stockholm.

Rojo, Ibrahimovic out with injuries

United have struggled for fluency in the English top flight this season. Their title campaign has been undermined with too many draws - 12 so far - and the lost points have left them floundering outside the top four even though they are unberaten in 24 games. However, if they win their remaining six games they will finish in the top four.

That will have to be achieved without key players Marcos Rojo and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who have been ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries. Record signing Paul Pogba will miss the game against City with a muscle strain sustained during last Sunday's 2-0 win at Burnley.

Spanish rancour

Mourinho and Guardiola had a rancorous rivalry during their reigns in Spain. However, that has evolved into an entente cordiale.

"We are neighbours. When we see each other, it's: 'Hi, hi!'," said Guardiola.

City also have their injury concerns. Guardiola said the Spain international David Silva is a doubt for the match after damaging his hamstring during last Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final. Defenders John Stones and Bacary Sagna as well as midfielder Fernandinho are also doubtful for the game.

"Ibrahimovic is a great player," said Guardiola who coached the Swede in Barcelona between 2009 and 2010. "But they also have lots of good players like Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford and they find spaces between the lines.

"They have good quality. They are in good form and have a big series without defeat in the Premier League. I'm looking forward to the game."