Cinefile
War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
Hélénè (Céline Sallette) and (Georges) Romain Duris enjoy one of the many bright moments in Cessez-le-Feu, Cease-fire
 
Pochettino praises players' Palace poise

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino vowed to maintain the pressure on leaders Chelsea following his side's late win at Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's gritty 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as proof that his players were ready to capitalise if leaders Chelsea stumble in the race for the English Premier League title.

 

Second placed Spurs closed closed the gap on their west London rivals to four points with five games left after Christian Eriksen struck 12 minutes from time at Selhurst Park.

It was the perfect riposte to an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday night at Wembley.

"We showed great character and personality after a very disappointing weekend," Pochettino said after the Premier League clash. "It was important to show we are focused and try to fight."

Pochettino said he is convinced the way his team edged past Palace bodes well for their chances of being crowned champions for the first time since 1961.

"We were fantastic last season and it was a big challenge to improve again. A big part of that was the mental attitude and we have improved that a lot. We are showing we are ready to fight."

Spurs to face Arsenal

It was Spurs' eighth successive league win and sets them up for a pivotal north London derby against Arsenal who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Wedneday night to rise to sixth and maintain their hunt for the top four finish that leads to next season's Uefa Champions League.

"When we are playing we are not thinking about what happened with Chelsea or what will happen in the future against Arsenal," said Pochettino. "We closed the gap again. The most important is the victory builds confidence."

Tottenham will be guaranteed to finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years if they beat them.

"It's Arsenal, we know what that game means," said Pochettino. "But we are not thinking of being above them, we want to think of bigger things than that. We have to get ready for what should be a very tough match.

"We want to close the gap on Chelsea again. We want to win big trophies achieve big things, the mentality must be thinking bigger. We can speak about finishing above Arsenal at the end of the season."

