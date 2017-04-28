Joshua and Klitschko weigh in for heavyweight title bout

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko weighed in on Friday ahead of Saturday's heavyweight bout in front of 90,000 people at Wembley in London. The Briton - at 113.3981 kg - will have the advantage over the Ukrainian who tipped the scales at 108.8622 kg.

Joshua, 27, who is undefeated in 18 professional fights, played down the gravity of the contest against his 41-year-old opponent.

"I don't think it's the most important fight of my career because it won't be the end of my career," he said. "If Klitschko gets beaten that could be the end of him. That's why it could be defining for him."

The Briton is putting his International Boxing Federation title on the line and hoping to secure the vacant World Boxing Association belt. The men will be paid 12 million euros each.

"It's a military mindset," said Joshua, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist. "I'm a fighter. I'm not caught up with the entertainment."

Joshua says his advantage will be youth and speed. Klitschko has not boxed for 17 months.

"He will probably start fast because he won't be able to keep the pace," Joshua said. "Father Time is something no one can deny. Father Time is genetic."

Klitschko boasts 53 knockouts in his 68 fights since turning professional in 1996 following an Olympic gold medal in Atlanta in the United States. "Experience is something that you cannot buy in a shop, you gain it over the years," Klitschko said.

"People could be in great preparation and great spirit and I've seen that in the fight they crumble like a cookie right before the first bell," he added.

However the Ukrainian said he was aware of the challenge. "I've never seen Joshua as big as he is right now. He is as big as Arnold Schwarzenegger at his best.

"But I'm the man. This is my event and I'm the winner. This is my event even if he is at home.

"It is about my own peace. Why worry? He's a puncher. I'm a boxer that can punch."