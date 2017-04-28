Sharapova maintains her form in Stuttgart

Maria Sharapova swept into the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday after a straight sets victory over the Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit. It was the former world number one's third consecutive win on her comeback from a 15 month doping ban.

The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner has yet to drop a set in Stuttgart and powered past the world number 73 in 83 minutes.

The Russian, who hit four aces and 28 winners during the 6-3 6-4 victory, said: "I served quite well and held my serve which gave me confidence. We hadn't played each other before, so the first six games were just about working each other out."

Sharapova only made the main draw for Stuttgart after being given a wild card as her ranking was wiped out following her positive test for the banned substance meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Some players have criticised the decision to give her wild cards in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome. However, Sharapova has been warrmly welcomed by the crowds at an event that she has captured three times during her career.

Her bid to reach the final on Sunday has been made easier as four top 10 players Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Johanna Konta and Agnieszka Radwanska, have all crashed out.

Only two top 10 players remain - second-seed Czech Karolina Pliskova and fourth seed Simona Halep.