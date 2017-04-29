Atalanta draw edges Juventus closer to the Italian title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those happy Scandinavians
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those happy Scandinavians
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
  • media
    International report
    Defending the idea of Europe
  • media
    International report
    Press freedom declines in Europe, RSF
  • media
    Cinefile
    War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Italy

Atalanta draw edges Juventus closer to the Italian title

By
media Massimo Allegri is trying to lead Juventus to a sixth straight Italian title. Reuters/ Max Rossi

Juventus squandered their chance to virtually wrap up the Italian title on Friday night following a 2-2 draw at Atalanta. The stalemate furnished Juve with a nine point lead over second placed Roma who play Lazio on Sunday afternoon.

However a victory for Roma would keep them in touching distance of the pacesetters with four games of the season remaining.

Juve travelled to Atalanta well aware of the hosts'  reputation for upstaging giants. During the season at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium, Atalanta have beaten Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan.

Juve appeared to be on course for a win when defender Dani Alves headed home after 83 minutes to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

But in the dying seconds Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler bundled past Gianluigi Buffon at the second attempt to snatch a share of the spoils.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said that Atalanta were like Monaco - Juve's next opponents in the Uefa Champions League semi-final.
"A win at Atalanta would have given us a fair boost in the championship stakes," Allegri told Mediaset. "But now, we have to focus on Wednesday's match. Monaco are a side that are similar to Atalanta, so we'll have to be good.

"In the second half we suffered from two counter-attacks that were created by our mistakes and that means the game was going from end to end," added Allegri.

"We need to be mindful of those mistakes. With a minute and a half to play we were leading. A team like Juve shouldn't be conceding a goal a minute from the end."

Allegri steered Juventus to the 2015 Champions League final where they lost to Barcelona. He is trying to lead Juve to an unprecedented sixth consecutive title.

"We knew playing here at Atalanta never an easy affair. But we'll learn from our mistakes and be mindful for Wednesday's match," Allegri said.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.