Late Bournemouth goal condemns Sunderland to second division

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth. Allied to Hull City's 0-0 draw at Southampton, the result left Sunderland 13 points adrift of safety with only 12 points to play for this season.

Josh King scored the goal that sent manager David Moyes and his men into the second tier Championship, converting a pass from Ryan Fraser after a sweeping counter-attack in the 88th minute.

Southampton had a chance to give Sunderland a stay of execution, but Dusan Tadic's stoppage time penalty was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Sunderland have been in the Premier League since 2007, but their return to the Championship has long appeared inevitable. They have been in the relegation zone since September and have not moved off the foot of the table since January.

Victory effectively secured Bournemouth's safety, catapulting Eddie Howe's side up the table to 10th place, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Hull's draw at Southampton left Marco Silva's side three points clear of danger, ahead of third-bottom Swansea City's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

After a forgettable encounter at St Mary's, Southampton were awarded a penalty at the death after Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for holding Maya Yoshida.

Tadic drilled his spot-kick towards the bottom-right corner, but Jakupovic plunged low to his left to turn the ball away and condemn Sunderland to the drop.

With Stoke City and West Ham United also drawing 0-0, the only other goal in the four afternoon games came during Leicester City's victory at West Bromwich Albion.

Jamie Vardy rifled in the game's only goal - his 15th of the season - just before half-time.

