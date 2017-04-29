Late Bournemouth goal condemns Sunderland to second division

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those happy Scandinavians
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those happy Scandinavians
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
  • media
    International report
    Defending the idea of Europe
  • media
    International report
    Press freedom declines in Europe, RSF
  • media
    Cinefile
    Welcome to Cinefile RFI English's new monthly feature
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Late Bournemouth goal condemns Sunderland to second division

By
media David Moyes was appointed at the start of the season but Sunderland have dropped into the second division after 10 years in the English top flight. Reuters/Lee Smith

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth. Allied to Hull City's 0-0 draw at Southampton, the result left Sunderland 13 points adrift of safety with only 12 points to play for this season.

Josh King scored the goal that sent manager David Moyes and his men into the second tier Championship, converting a pass from Ryan Fraser after a sweeping counter-attack in the 88th minute.

Southampton had a chance to give Sunderland a stay of execution, but Dusan Tadic's stoppage time penalty was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Sunderland have been in the Premier League since 2007, but their return to the Championship has long appeared inevitable. They have been in the relegation zone since September and have not moved off the foot of the table since January.

Victory effectively secured Bournemouth's safety, catapulting Eddie Howe's side up the table to 10th place, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Hull's draw at Southampton left Marco Silva's side three points clear of danger, ahead of third-bottom Swansea City's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

After a forgettable encounter at St Mary's, Southampton were awarded a penalty at the death after Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for holding Maya Yoshida.
Tadic drilled his spot-kick towards the bottom-right corner, but Jakupovic plunged low to his left to turn the ball away and condemn Sunderland to the drop.

With Stoke City and West Ham United also drawing 0-0, the only other goal in the four afternoon games came during Leicester City's victory at West Bromwich Albion.

Jamie Vardy rifled in the game's only goal - his 15th of the season - just before half-time.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.