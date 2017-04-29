Leipzig draw opens door for another Bayern title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those happy Scandinavians
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those happy Scandinavians
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
  • media
    International report
    Defending the idea of Europe
  • media
    International report
    Press freedom declines in Europe, RSF
  • media
    Cinefile
    War wounds on show in Emmanuel Courcol's Ceasefire
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Germany

Leipzig draw opens door for another Bayern title

By
media Carlo Ancelotti has led teams to titles in Italy, France and England. Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich will collect their 27th Bundesliga title on Saturday with victory at Wolfsburg. The door opened for the reigning German champions when second placed RB Leipzig could only manage a 0-0 draw at home with relegation threatened Ingolstadt.

After 31 of their 34 games, Leipzig have 63 points. Bayern, who started the day on 70 points can take the title with a win.

It will be Bayern’s fifth consecutive crown and will come towards the end of Carlo Ancelotti’s first season in charge at the Allianz Arena.
 

The Italian has come under fire in the past weeks since Real Madrid eliminated them in the quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League and Borussia Dortmund beat them in the semi-finals of the German Cup.

The latter defeat on Wednesday robbed Ancelotti of the chance to emulate his predecessor Pep Guardiola with the domestic double in his first season.

Dortmund, who face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on 27 May, hold onto third place, which would mean direct access to the group stages of next season’s Champions League place next season, despite their goalless draw at home to Cologne.

However, Hoffenheim can leapfrog Dortmund if they beat Eintracht in Frankfurt on Sunday.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.