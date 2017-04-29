Leipzig draw opens door for another Bayern title

Bayern Munich will collect their 27th Bundesliga title on Saturday with victory at Wolfsburg. The door opened for the reigning German champions when second placed RB Leipzig could only manage a 0-0 draw at home with relegation threatened Ingolstadt.

After 31 of their 34 games, Leipzig have 63 points. Bayern, who started the day on 70 points can take the title with a win.

It will be Bayern’s fifth consecutive crown and will come towards the end of Carlo Ancelotti’s first season in charge at the Allianz Arena.



The Italian has come under fire in the past weeks since Real Madrid eliminated them in the quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League and Borussia Dortmund beat them in the semi-finals of the German Cup.

The latter defeat on Wednesday robbed Ancelotti of the chance to emulate his predecessor Pep Guardiola with the domestic double in his first season.

Dortmund, who face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on 27 May, hold onto third place, which would mean direct access to the group stages of next season’s Champions League place next season, despite their goalless draw at home to Cologne.

However, Hoffenheim can leapfrog Dortmund if they beat Eintracht in Frankfurt on Sunday.