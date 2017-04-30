Bayern thrash Wolfsburg to claim fifth title on the trot

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed his players after they secured a fifth successive Bundesliga title following a 6-0 rout of 10-man Wolfsburg on Saturday night. "This Bundesliga season was a fantastic experience," said Ancelotti, who claimed the title in his first year in Germany.

Bayern went into the clash at the Volkswagen Arena knowing that three points would allow them to clinch their 27th Bundesliga crown after second placed RB Leipzig could only draw 0-0 with Ingolstadt.

The reigning champions were barely made to work for their laurels. David Alaba drilled home a free-kick on 19 minutes to put the visitors 1-0 up after a foul on Thomas Mueller.

Lewandowski doubled the lead on 36 minutes when Kingsley Coman's cross was flicked on by Mueller. Lewandowski bagged his second – his 28th league goal of the season - and Bayern’s third just before the half-time after Coman delivered another cross from the left wing.

The floodgates opened late on as Arjen Robben netted on 66 minutes to make it 4-0.

Luiz Gustavo, a former Bayern player, added to Wolfsburg's woes when he was sent off for a second booking on 78 minutes. 4-0 up and against 10 men, Bayern selected the party mode button. Mueller banged home Lewandowski's pass for 5-0 before Joshua Kimmich sealed the rout.

For Ancelotti, it was his 19th trophy as a manager. The 57-year-old Italian has lifted league titles in four different countries after winning Serie A with AC Milan, the English Premier League with Chelsea, and France’s Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am very happy,” said the former AC Milan midfielder who has also coached Milan and Real Madrid to Champions League titles. “This win was important and it's a fantastic experience. The team has done a very good job and I would like to thank this fantastic club.

"I am lucky to be here with these great players and the fans who have supported us so fantastically all season. We deserved the title, we played nice football.”

He added: "Now is the time to celebrate and after that, we will prepare for the new season as best as possible."

Despite the acquisition of the title, certain branches of the Bayern hierarchy have made it known that Ancelotti’s first season in Bavaria will not be considered a complete success. They went out in the Champions League quarter-final to Real Madrid and lost at home in the German Cup semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.



Bayern president, Uli Hoeness, has said just one title is not enough for a club such as Bayern.

Ancelotti’s predecessor, Pep Guardiola, won the German league and Cup in two of his three seasons in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, however, has given Ancelotti the seal of approval by praising the record extending achievement of a fifth straight title. "This is something exceptional and unbelievable," said Rummenigge. "I believe we completely deserve to be champions."

Bayern skipper Philipp Lahm will retire at the end of the season and will lift the Bundesliga trophy for the eighth time after the side’s final league match on 20 May.

"We really deserved that as a team," said Lahm. "It wasn't a foregone conclusion we would win the title with three games left to play.

"We scored our goals at the right time and we showed how much joy we take from playing, that makes it hard for every opponent."

The 33-year-old will hang up his boots having also led Germany to the 2014 World Cup. He has claimed every major honour with Bayern - notably winning the 2013 Champions League as well as the German Cup six times.



"Those figures are pretty good,” he beamed. “But 16 goals in 515 matches means there's room for improvement."