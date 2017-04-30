Ferrari's Vettel and Raikkonen monopolise front row at Russian Grand Prix

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Swingin' with Lucy Dixon
Lucy Dixon
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    How the international press is reporting the French election
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Spotlight on Asia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those happy Scandinavians
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sharapova's return to the tennis circuit
  • media
    International report
    Defending the idea of Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1 Russia

Ferrari's Vettel and Raikkonen monopolise front row at Russian Grand Prix

By
media Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen will start the Russian Grand Prix on the front row. Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix in pole position ahead of Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. The duo secured the Italian stable’s first front row lock out since 2008 after Saturday’s final round of qualifying in Sochi.

Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes will begin the fourth race of the season in third ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The 32-year-old Briton admitted his team faced a battle to stop of the Ferraris. “I just wasn’t quick enough," he said after the final qualifying round. "I think we have to go back to the drawing board and try and figure out why,” said the three time world champion.

Hamilton, who lies seven points behind the four-time champion Vettel in the 2017 drivers’ championship, added: “There is still all to play for.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.