Ferrari's Vettel and Raikkonen monopolise front row at Russian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen will start the Russian Grand Prix on the front row.
Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix in pole position ahead of Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. The duo secured the Italian stable’s first front row lock out since 2008 after Saturday’s final round of qualifying in Sochi.
Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes will begin the fourth race of the season in third ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
The 32-year-old Briton admitted his team faced a battle to stop of the Ferraris. “I just wasn’t quick enough," he said after the final qualifying round. "I think we have to go back to the drawing board and try and figure out why,” said the three time world champion.
Hamilton, who lies seven points behind the four-time champion Vettel in the 2017 drivers’ championship, added: “There is still all to play for.”