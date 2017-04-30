RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal Spain

Nadal sweeps past Thiem to win 10th Barcelona Open

By
media Rafael Nadal claimed his 10th title in Barcelona just a week after winning his 10th Monte Carlo Masters. Reuters/Albert Gea

Rafael Nadal on Sunday hailed a dream start to the clay court season after beating  Dominic Thiem to notch up his 10th Barcelona Open. Last Sunday at the Monte Carlo Masters, 30-year-old Nadal became the first man to win a title 10 times since tennis tournaments were opened up to professional players in 1968.

"It is two consecutive weeks winning, in Monte Carlo and here in Barcelona, two special tournaments for me, it is a dream start on clay," said Nadal.

"It means a lot for me to reach number 10 here in Barcelona, in front of the people of my club, I am very happy and emotional."

Nadal won his first crown in Barcelona in 2005 and he went on to claim the first of his nine French Open trophies at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris that June.

The Spaniard's victory in front of a partisan crowd was a fitting finale to the event at the Real Tenis Club de Barcelona. At the start of the week, Nadal attended a ceremony to unveil the naming of the Rafa Nadal centre court at the venue.  "I thank the club and its members for putting my name on this court. It means a lot to me," said Nadal after his latest triumph.

Thiem, 23, edged past world number one Andy Murray in Saturday's semi-finals and stayed with the former world number one for most of the first set but he cracked when serving to level at 5-5.

"The first set was vitally important," said Nadal. "It was hard. I was having a few more chances than him but it was very even and that is why I celebrated with so much energy at the end."

After taking the opener 6-4, the second set turned into a procession. Thiem became frustrated by Nadal’s relentless consistency and the errors increased. From 1-1, Nadal reeled off five games on the trot to claim the set 6-1 and the victory in just over 90 minutes on court.

Thiem - who reached the French Open semi-finals last year - said it had been a productive week in Barcelona. "I really enjoyed it,” he said. "There are worse things than to lose against the greatest player on clay ever."

