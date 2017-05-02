England's Mark Selby defends snooker title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
  • media
    International report
    Why farmers in Zimbabwe are growing maize again
  • media
    International media
    How the international press is reporting the French election
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Spotlight on Asia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Wahab:Tackling food waste in Qatar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport

England's Mark Selby defends snooker title

By
media Mark Selby Mark Selby Wikimedia Commons

England's Mark Selby successfully defended his world snooker championship beating four-time champion John Higgins 18 frames to 15 in a nerve wrecking contest. The 33-year-old Englishman had trailed 10-4 at one stage but just as he did against Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2014 he fought back to win, becoming only the fourth player in the past 40 years to retain the title.

It was also the third world title in the last four editions. “I can't believe it, I am still pinching myself now," Selby said in an interview.

"To have three world titles is unbelievable and to be one of only four players to defend it is something I could only dream of."

Selby showed character and grit in the final session when leading 16-14 and ahead in the frame he was judged to have fouled when trying to pull off a snooker behind the black.

He contested the foul but after a brief moment of doubt the match official stuck to his original decision and Higgins went on to win it to close the gap to 16-15.

Although Higgins briefly had the upper hand in the next frame all it needed was one error and Selby took full advantage to seal victory with a break of 75.

Both players sportingly hugged with Selby paying a warm tribute to his rival.

"Big congratulations to John, he is a great guy, and one of the all-time greats and it is so great to play him in another final," said Selby, who lost to Higgins in the 2007 final.

For Higgins -- whose fourth and last win in the final came in 2011 -- it was a case of at 41 coming frustratingly close to being the oldest winner since Ray Reardon won the sixth and last of his crowns aged 45 in 1978.

"That was a big, big frame. Mark cleared up under extreme pressure. He is a fantastic champion.

"It has been an unbelievable tournament, I gave everything. I came up short to a great champion. I'm proud of myself but he was too good on the day."

[With AFP]
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.