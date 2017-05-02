England's Mark Selby defends snooker title

It was also the third world title in the last four editions. “I can't believe it, I am still pinching myself now," Selby said in an interview.
"To have three world titles is unbelievable and to be one of only four players to defend it is something I could only dream of."
Selby showed character and grit in the final session when leading 16-14 and ahead in the frame he was judged to have fouled when trying to pull off a snooker behind the black.
He contested the foul but after a brief moment of doubt the match official stuck to his original decision and Higgins went on to win it to close the gap to 16-15.
Although Higgins briefly had the upper hand in the next frame all it needed was one error and Selby took full advantage to seal victory with a break of 75.
Both players sportingly hugged with Selby paying a warm tribute to his rival.
"Big congratulations to John, he is a great guy, and one of the all-time greats and it is so great to play him in another final," said Selby, who lost to Higgins in the 2007 final.
For Higgins -- whose fourth and last win in the final came in 2011 -- it was a case of at 41 coming frustratingly close to being the oldest winner since Ray Reardon won the sixth and last of his crowns aged 45 in 1978.
"That was a big, big frame. Mark cleared up under extreme pressure. He is a fantastic champion.
"It has been an unbelievable tournament, I gave everything. I came up short to a great champion. I'm proud of myself but he was too good on the day."
[With AFP]