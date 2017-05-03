Ronaldo rampant as Real Madrid crush Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick on Tuesday night as Real Madrid swept past city rivals Atletico 3-0 in the semi-final first leg of the Uefa Champions League. Ronaldo extended his lead as the record scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and he also put Real firmly on course to defend their title in the final in Cardiff on 3 June.

The Portugal international headed home Casemiro's cross after just 10 minutes.

The 32-year-old sealed the game in the final 20 minutes. First, rifling a shot past Atletico keeper Jan Oblak and then tapping in Lucas Vazquez's cross.

"The team was tremendous. I scored the goals but the team was phenomenal from start to finish," said Ronaldo. "We have a good advantage but the tie isn't over yet. Atletico are a good side and it is not a coincidence they are in the semi-finals again. We have to be concentrated next Wednesday."

Atletico boss Diego Simeone said his players had to move on quickly from their latest derby demolition and hope for a miracle at the last European match at their Vicente Calderon stadium on 10 May.

"We need to forget about this first leg game," said the Argentine. "It seems impossible, but it is football and football has these unexpected things that make it marvellous.

"Until the last drip of hope is gone, we will give it everything we have."

Real needed a stoppage time equaliser en route to beating Atletico 4-1 in the 2014 Champions League final. They scored a late winner in the quarter-finals a year later and edged last season's final between the two on a penalty shootout.