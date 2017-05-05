RFI in 15 languages

 

What is driving the National Front vote?
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally in Nice, France, April 27, 2017.
 
Urgent
RFI off air in Accra

RFI's broadcasts are temporarily off the air in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, due to technical reasons that also affect the BBC. They will be resumed as soon as possible.

Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic

Djokovic disbands coaching team on eve of French Open

By
media Novak Djokovic announced a split from his coaching and training tam three weeks before starting the defence of his French Open title. of the 2017 Reuters/Eric Gaillard

World number two Novak Djokovic on Friday dismantled his group of coaches, claiming he needed shock therapy to regenerate his journey back to the top of the game. In truth, he is not that far off the pinnacle so will garner little sympathy from the tennis world's journeymen.

 

But having looked down on lesser mortals for 122 consecutive weeks as world number one between July 2014 and November 2016, his perception of excellence may be skewed. So are high achievers.

Marian Vajda - coach for 11 years - has been dispatched. So too fitness trainer Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic.

The revamp is a radical move just three weeks before Djokovic starts the defence of the Roland Garros title that allowed him to stride among the elite. The victory over Andy Murray on centre court in June 2016 made him the eighth man to win at all four Grand Slam tournament venues in Paris, Melbourne, London and New York.

"I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again," said Djokovic on Friday.

Since his four-set triumph on the final Sunday in Paris, the Serb has failed to add another Grand Slam title to his collection. Stan Wawrinka beat him in the US Open showdown in September 2016 and he lost in the second round at the 2017 Australian Open.

Injuries and a plethora of dispiriting defeats have diminished his aura this season as the former world number one Roger Federer has enchanted anew, hogging the headlines following his 18th Grand Slam title in Australia in January as well as titles on the American hardcourts at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic, who has claimed 12 Grand Slam tournaments, said he was thinking of appointing a new head coach but did not want to rush the decision.

"I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient," he said. "I have so much faith in this process and that's why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally."

He added that he would be on tour alone with the support of his family and management.

The victims of the reorganisation offered unequivocal support to their former boss.

Gritsch described Djokovic as a champion and a warrior, adding: "The sky is the limit for him."

Vajda added: "Novak can do so much more and I am sure he will. I am convinced that he will remain at the top of tennis for many years and that he will bring a lot of joy to all the tennis fans around the world with his victories."

