Rashid flummoxes Irish batsmen to script England’s win

By
England spinner Adil Rashid in action against Ireland in the first ODI Paul Childs /REUTERS

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed a career best of five for 27 as England comfortably beat Ireland in their first One Day International at Bristol.

The visitors were dismissed for just 126 runs in 33 overs as they struggled against Rashid’s guile. England lost just three wickets in their chase with Alex Hales (55) and Joe Root (49 not out) doing the bulk of scoring.

The win gave England a 1-0 lead in the two-match series which ends at Lord’s in London on Sunday.

England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Rashid’s effort terming it magnificent.

“It was Adil’s day today," he said. "He had a tough winter and has learnt a huge amount to come back today with confidence to bowl his variations and show how threatening he can be.”

England’s part-time off-spinner too struck crucial blows claiming two wickets for nine runs from five overs.

The only consolation for Ireland was Peter Chase’s three-wicket haul.

Ireland captain William Porterfield said they should have played England spinners a lot better.

“We wouldn't necessarily have envisaged that spin would do the damage. That’s something we need to mentally put right for Sunday,” he said.
 

