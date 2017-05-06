Tottenham’s title hopes fade after loss to West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning the Premier League were dealt a severe blow following their shock 1-0 loss against West Ham. Tottenham’s defeat puts them four points behind leaders Chelsea who have an extra game in hand.

Tottenham had high hopes going into the match following their masterly performance against Arsenal last Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team cruised to a 2-0 win over the former champions raising the prospect of an exciting finale to the title race. A win against West Ham would have closed the gap to Chelsea to just one point.

However, Manuel Lanzini's second-half strike effectively ended Tottenham’s dream of winning a first title since 1961.

Chelsea now need six points from four games to guarantee top spot and they would reach that target with wins against Middlesbrough on Monday and West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Tottenham’s surrender near the end of the season is reminiscent of their collapse at the last year when they squandered opportunities to catch eventual champions Leicester.

Pochettino conceded his players came up short when they most needed to show they could cope under duress.

“We have to analyse why it was difficult to get the points here.”

“To win a trophy you have to show in a key moment you can win. Today was a key moment. There are games you must win, it's not about playing good or bad, or running more or less. We were missing a little bit,” Pochettino said.

For West Ham the win was the highlight of their difficult season.

Their second win in the last 11 games secured their top-flight status for another year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal’s mouthwatering clash on Sunday could have a big impact on who secures a top-four finish in the season.

United are currently fifth, just one point behind Manchester City while Arsenal trail United by five points.