Tottenham’s title hopes fade after loss to West Ham

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ancient writing and old plumbing
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanfaraï lights up Paris
  • media
    Culture in France
    Doisneau: The Vogue Years exhibition
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Tottenham’s title hopes fade after loss to West Ham

By
media Tottenham striker Harry Kane looks dejected following his team's loss against West Ham on Friday. Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of winning the Premier League were dealt a severe blow following their shock 1-0 loss against West Ham. Tottenham’s defeat puts them four points behind leaders Chelsea who have an extra game in hand.

Tottenham had high hopes going into the match following their masterly performance against Arsenal last Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team cruised to a 2-0 win over the former champions raising the prospect of an exciting finale to the title race. A win against West Ham would have closed the gap to Chelsea to just one point.

However, Manuel Lanzini's second-half strike effectively ended Tottenham’s dream of winning a first title since 1961.

Chelsea now need six points from four games to guarantee top spot and they would reach that target with wins against Middlesbrough on Monday and West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Tottenham’s surrender near the end of the season is reminiscent of their collapse at the last year when they squandered opportunities to catch eventual champions Leicester.

Pochettino conceded his players came up short when they most needed to show they could cope under duress.

“We have to analyse why it was difficult to get the points here.”

“To win a trophy you have to show in a key moment you can win. Today was a key moment. There are games you must win, it's not about playing good or bad, or running more or less. We were missing a little bit,” Pochettino said.

For West Ham the win was the highlight of their difficult season.

Their second win in the last 11 games secured their top-flight status for another year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal’s mouthwatering clash on Sunday could have a big impact on who secures a top-four finish in the season.

United are currently fifth, just one point behind Manchester City while Arsenal trail United by five points.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.