Tennis fans likely to boo Sharapova in Paris

Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Will Maria Sharapova be appearing at the 2017 French Open, despite the doping scandal that has tarnished her reputation? And, if she does, what reception are fans likely to give her?

In just over a week we will learn of the decision to grant Maria Sharapova a wildcard for this year's French Open.

Organisers intend to make a call sometime in the week beginning 15 May.

I would be very surprised if the most famous doper in the sport’s history is not allowed to take part in Paris. She is a two-time champion and Roland Garros chiefs can now legitimately point out that the 30-year-old Russian has served her time.

Boisterous charm of Roland Garros crowd

So, assuming Sharapova has the red carpet rolled out and the red clay swept perfectly for her in the French capital, what kind of a reception is she likely to get?

I expect her to be booed upon her reentry to the Grand Slam arena.

A part of the charm of the French Open is the frequently boisterous, rogue behaviour of the supporters at the Stade Roland Garros; if they jeered and whistled, as I witnessed, in Court Philippe Chatrier during last year’s men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray then why on earth would they not when in the company of a drugs cheat?

That is the harsh reality, I am afraid.

Maria Sugarpova - sorry, Sharapova - took sweeties that were quite clearly banned and she got found out.

No innnocent mistakes at top

There can be no "innocent mistake" at the absolute top level of one of the planet’s greatest sports. Not least because there are so many fine, clean physical specimens working unbelievably hard all-year-round to simply make a major, let alone challenge to win one.

Serena Williams included, as a fine champion of course. The world found out recently that the brilliant 35-year-old American, for certain one of sport’s best ever role models, incredibly secured the last Australian Open whilst pregnant. This, 12 months on from Sharapova being snared at the very same tournament.

Heroes and villains

If heroes are treated to stadium hostility, villains should be too.

I will never forget being present at football’s Santiago Bernabeu in 2010 shortly after Spain won the World Cup for the first time. Real Madrid were playing Osasuna in a Spanish league fixture and supporters were booing the team - including Spain’s heroic, superb captain Iker Casillas - before the first half was even up! Madrid’s record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo still gets booed today!

It will require a near insurmountable effort on and off the court for Sharapova to rebuild her battered reputation.

I agree with those in tennis who believe that the Russian should be honourably and politely rejecting all wildcard offers, instead fighting her way back to a slam and beyond from the bottom.

But, given that this strategy is evidently a no-go, what if Maria were to donate all of her Paris euros, however big or small, to charity? Such a gesture would be magnificent.

