Troubled football body to discuss thorny issues

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ancient writing and old plumbing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 00h00 - 02h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/08 00h00 GMT
  • 02h00 - 04h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/08 02h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
  • 17h00 - 19h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 17h00 GMT
  • 19h00 - 21h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 19h00 GMT
  • 21h00 - 22h00 GMT
    Features and analysis 05/07 21h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ancient writing and old plumbing
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanfaraï lights up Paris
  • media
    Culture in France
    Doisneau: The Vogue Years exhibition
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    French ex-minister joins African diaspora to reject National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    What is driving the National Front vote?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport

Troubled football body to discuss thorny issues

By
media The snow-covered landscape is reflected in a logo in front of FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

The FIFA gathering, due to start in Bahrain’s capital Manama on May 11, is overshadowed by the resignation from the FIFA council of powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, who is facing corruption allegations in the US.

Issues on FIFA's agenda this week could prove contentious.

Item 16 is a proposal to look at how FIFA allocates its most prestigious tournament, the World Cup.

Under current rules, the event cannot be staged in the same region more than once every 12 years.

However, any change to this policy could allow football's emerging power, China, to make a bid for the 2030 tournament, just eight years after its Asian Football Confederation [AFC] colleague, Qatar, controversially hosts the 2022 World Cup.

Any such move is likely to be challenged by Argentina and Uruguay which wants to jointly host the tournament in 17 years' time to mark the centenary of the very first World Cup, played in Montevideo.

Another contentious issue is that of Israel and Palestine.

The Palestine Football Association argues that the presence of six Israeli clubs on its territory is in breach of FIFA statutes, which forbids another member association playing on another territory without permission.

Israel argues that FIFA rules are unenforceable as there is no permanent border.

But even before the FIFA Congress convenes, there could be controversy in Manama.

On May 8, in the same venue, the AFC will hold its rescheduled congress to finally elect its FIFA Council members.

This vote has been delayed since last September when the AFC took just 27 minutes to abandon their extraordinary congress in Goa.

The meeting was abruptly cancelled after Saoud Al-Mohannadi, Qatar Football Association's vice-president, was stopped at the very last minute from standing for election for the FIFA council.

He was then banned from football for a year after being accused of not co-operating with a FIFA corruption enquiry.

Another item for the AFC to decide is whether or not to agree to Iraq's request to end the international ban on hosting football matches.

with AFP
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.