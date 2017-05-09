Sharapova exits Madrid Open at hands of Bouchard

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard came through an epic three-hour encounter to end Maria Sharapova's run in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday. Motivated more than usual, the Canadian used her game to send a message to Sharapova, whom she calls a "cheat."

It was their first meeting since Eugenie Bouchard called Maria Sharapova a cheater and said she should have been banned for life from the sport after testing positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open.

"I was inspired because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately, wishing me good luck," said Bouchard.

Bouchard emerged from a brutal 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 encounter to convert her second match point in just under three hours.

"I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people," said the World Number 60. "I really felt support."

Bouchard has been one of the most outspoken players against Sharapova's return to tennis following a doping ban.

"It showed me that most people have my opnion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."

Bouchard will go on to play Angelique Kerber, who is set to replace Serena Williams as world number one, in the third round.

The defeat leaves Sharapova some way adrift of direct entry into the Wimbledon main draw.

Asked whether the jibes from Bouchard had affected her performance, the five time grand slam champion responded she was "above" such taunts.

"I've been part of this game for many years," said Sharapova.

"I think I would be worried about myself if I sat here and said I'm pretty happy with losing a tennis match, no matter who I face, no matter what round it is, whether it's the first round or final of a Grand Slam," she added.

"Of course, I'm disappointed."

She will need to reach the semi-finals in Rome next week to have any hope of adding to her five Grand Slam titles.

A first round defeat could cost her a place in qualifying at Wimbledon.