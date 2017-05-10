Fifa decision deplored by investigators

World football body Fifa decided to remove its ethics team on the eve of its congress in Bahrain starting on May 11. But those affected say the move is not in Fifa’s “best interests”

A "setback in the fight against corruption", is how dismissed investigator Cornel Borbely called Fifa’s decision at a press conference in Bahrain on Wednesday.

The World football's governing body has recommended that Borbely, along with the ethics judge who helped bring down Sepp Blatter, Hans-Joachim Eckert, not be re-elected at the upcoming FIFA Congress.

Borbely also said there were "several hundred cases" of corruption pending.

"The removal means nothing else but the end of the reform process," said Borbely.

"The ethics commission is the key institution of the FIFA reforms.

"We could bring back some trust in FIFA, the ethics committee... was the role model for the whole sports world.

"As it seems now, the work of the ethics committee was inconvenient for functionaries, for FIFA officials.

"The removal of the ethics committee is not in FIFA's best interests... and it's a setback for the fight against corruption," said Borbely.

The Council recommended replacing Eckert with Vassilios Skouris of Greece, a former president of the European Court of Justice.

Similarly, ethics investigator Borbely is to be replaced by Colombia's Maria Claudia Rojas.

Skouris served as president on the ECJ from 2003 until 2015.

The decision is set to be ratified by FIFA at its annual Congress, which convenes in Bahrain on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Human Rights Watch activist said that he was barred from entering Bahrain for the annual FIFA congress in the Gulf state.

Access to the event is restricted access to foreign activists and journalists.

HRW director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, said he spent 18 hours in the airport before being obliged to change his return ticket and board an outbound flight.

The US citizen told the French Press Agency AFP by telephone that he was hoping to get a visa at the airport, as is customary for holders of American passports.

But he was denied a visa once he declared he was there for the FIFA meeting and that he worked for HRW.

"They told me it was a decision from security services," Shakir said, pointing out that the initial response was that he was not on the list of attendees provided by world football's governing body FIFA.

Shakir said he travelled to Bahrain to lobby participants at this week's FIFA congress to ban Israel from holding league football games in West Bank settlements.

FIFA "should have done more with Bahraini authorities" to guarantee access to its meeting, he said.

with AFP

