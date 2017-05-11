RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Using theatre to promote peace and neutralise extreme nationalism
Justine Wojyniak's staging of Notre Classe
 
Sports
Sport Football Champions League Madrid

Real Madrid advance to Champions League final

By
media Zinedine Zidane is trying to lead Real Madrid to consecutive crowns in the Uefa Champions League. Reuters/Juan Medina

Real Madrid advanced to the final of the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night despite a 2-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez's header and Antoine Griezmann's penalty within 16 minutes hinted at a comeback following Atletico's 3-0 loss in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 May.

 

But prospects of a revival à la Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain were pulverized when Isco scored for Real just before half time.

That made it 4-2 on aggregate to Real who controlled the second half with a minimum of fuss. Real will play Juventus in the final on 3 June hoping to become the first side to retain the trophy since the European Cup changed format into the Champions League in 1992.

"We knew that Atletico would start very strongly," said Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat trick for Real in the first leg. "They had the luck to score two goals but we know that if we scored that would kill them. They played well but we have more experience."

When Real won the Champions League in 2016, boss Zinedine Zidane joined the likes of Johan Cryuyff, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola to become the seventh man to win the trophy as a player and coach.

Zidane's success as a player came with Real in 2002 after he had twice been on the losing side in the final with Juventus.

"For sure, the final coming up against Juventus will be special because it was a very important club for me as a player. It is a club that also gave me everything," said Zidane on Wednesday. "It will be a great final. They have got to the final and deserve to be there, as do we."

It has been an impressive 17 months in the hot seat at Real for Zidane. The 44-year-old Frenchman took over from Ancelotti and following on from the Champions League success last season, he has taken them to this campaign's final as well as to the brink of their first La Liga title since 2012. Real will claim the Spanish championship if they win their final three games.

"I am delighted," Zidane said. "I am the coach and we are in this position which means I am doing something right. But everyone in this squad is doing a phenomenal job. The squad should get the credit because it is they who are playing, running, fighting on the field."

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Atletico boss Diego Simeone hailed his side's performance.

"I am happy and proud that once again we have shown why we are competing at the top level just behind Real Madrid and Barcelona," said the Argentine. "When we said that we believed we could come back some thought it was just words."

 

 

