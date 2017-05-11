Simeone hails defeated Atletico players and fans

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone paid tribute to the club's players and fans after a gallant display against city rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final.

Trailing 3-0 after a disastrous first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 May, Simeone refused to concede defeat.

Hot air and parochial posturing thought most pundits and commentators.

But after 16 minutes into the final Champions League game at the Vicente Calderon stadium, the Atletico faithful tasted belief in the improbable.

Saul Niguez's header and Antoine Griezmann's penalty had reduced Real's aggregate lead to 3-2.

However hopes of mimicking Barcelona's last 16 second leg comeback from 4-0 against Paris Saint Germain were destroyed when Isco scored for Real just before half time.

That made it 4-2 to Real on aggregate meaning Atletico needed another three goals in the second half. Real, unlike PSG at Barcelona, did not lose their composure and saw out the game - losing 2-1 but advancing on aggregate to the final in Cardiff on 3 June against Juventus.

"The atmosphere was one of those magical moments in the Calderon that will live in people's memories forever," said Simeone after the game. "I am happy and proud that we have shown we are able to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona. We have been doing this for nearly six years and we're not far behind."

Speculation continues to grow about the future of 47-year-old Simeone as well as that of some of his star players. Griezmann, for example, is constantly linked to a big money move to Manchester United in the English Premier League while Simeone - who as been at Atletico for nearly six years - is being touted as a replacement for Stefano Pioli who was sacked as Inter Milan boss on 9 May after six months in charge.

While the destinations of Simeone and Griezmann are uncertain, what is sure is Atletico's departure from the Vicente Calderon after 51 years at the site.

From next season Atletico will turn out at the new 67,000 seat Wanda Metropolitano and the stadium will host 2017/2018 Champions League football should Atletico beat Real Betis on 14 May to seal third place in La Liga.

"It is clear that we still need to keep growing," said Simeone. "We need to keep improving. If we can improve on this then the future is encouraging. When we go to the new stadium, the fans will take the energy and passion that they've always shown at the Vicente Calderon to the new place. I'm not at all worried about that."