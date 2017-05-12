Cautious Conte calls for calm as Chelsea target title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
Massimo Allegri is trying to lead Juventus to a sixth straight Italian title.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
  • media
    Culture in France
    Using theatre to promote peace and neutralise extreme nationalism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England Italy

Cautious Conte calls for calm as Chelsea target title

By
media Antonio Conte has vividly celebrated Chelsea's victories during the season. Reuters/Toby Melville Livepic

He is on the verge of one of his greatest achievements. But Antonio Conte spent the prelude to Chelsea's match against West Bromwich Albion on Friday contending with rumours from his Italian homeland. He is wanted at Inter Milan and the Chinese owners are willing to pay mouthwatering wages to obtain their man.

 

Was it fake news? A last ditch ploy by Tottenham Hotspur's faithful to derail the Chelsea train?

Not at all. Conte is coveted because of his stunning first season in the English Premier League.

The 47-year-old took over at Stamford Bridge in July 2016 shortly after leading Italy to the last eight at the European championships in France.

The post was considered a poisoned chalice.

Jose Mourinho had taken the side to the 2015 title but the dressing room revolted during the following season as they slumped towards the relegation zone. Mourinho - rather than the rebellious players - was sacked in December 2015 less than six months after steering the side to triumph.

Yet Conte's arrival at a strife torn Stamford Bridge was one of the side stories at the outset of the 2016/2017 English Premier League season. The narrative was the impending battle between the old sparring partners Mourinho and Pep Guardiola at Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

They had clashed repeatedly while Mourinho was at the helm of Real Madrid and Guardiola was the darling of world football with his all conquering Barcelona side.

Would Mourinho after his Chelsea chastening be calmed? Would Guardiola continue his acquisition of honours after three trophy laden seasons at Bayern Munich? Would Arsenal fulfil ltheir promise? Would Jurgen Klopp bring Liverpool back to the fore? Those were the questions. It would have been clairvoyance bordering on sorcery to have foreseen 12 May 2017 and Conte's Chelsea within three points of the title.

But that is where the west Londoners are as they broach the 36th game of the campaign.

And they have West Ham to thank for this moment. On 5 May, West Ham hosted Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers' poor form had dragged them back in the relegation scuffle. Spurs travelled to east London with the momentum of nine straight Premier League wins behind them. They had whittled Chelsea's lead down from 10 to four points.

West Ham won the derby 1-0 to extinguish any fears of a drop into the second tier. Chelsea exploited the advantage with a 3-0 victory over Middlesborough on 8 May to extend their lead to seven points.

That really should have been that. But on Tuesday, Inter Milan sacked their coach Stefano Pioli and since then have made it clear that Conte is the man they crave to restore their former glories. The carrot of a 12 million euro a year pay cheque has been brandished and millions to spend in the transfer windows in order to attract the best talent to the San Siro.

"I have two years remaining in my contract with Chelsea," Conte said. "It's logical when you start the work in a new club the will is to continue to work, to try to improve your work in many years. For sure, this is my will.

"In this moment for me or for my players, the most important thing is to be focused on the moment. Now the most important thing is to reach our target. The most important thing is to write the history of the club. It's important now: don't lose the concentration, be focused."

Chelsea's charge to the title was fired by a streak in which they won 13 consecutive games. It took them from eighth with 10 points after six games on 24 September to top on 4 January with 49 points from 18 games and a five point lead over second placed Liverpool. They have been at the summit since a 1-0 win at Middlesborough on 20 November.

"My players are totally focused on the moment. We mustn't forget that we must take three points to reach the target of the title," said Conte.

Even if West Brom deny Chelsea victory on Friday, the setback is likely to only delay the inevitable. Tottenham will have to win all their games and hope Chelsea lose at home to mid table Watford on 15 May and relegated Sunderland on 21 May.

"It's not important where you win, it's important to win," said Conte. "Then you will have the time to celebrate the win where you want. The game at West Brom game is the most important game for us. It's a final.

"I like to repeat: this is a good season. We want it to become a great season."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.