Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
Massimo Allegri is trying to lead Juventus to a sixth straight Italian title.
 
San Antonio Spurs flash past Houston Rockets to reach Western Conference final

media LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points as the Spurs cruised past the Rockets. Reuters/Troy Taormina

The San Antonio Spurs advanced to the Western Conference final on Thursday night with a 114-75 victory over the Houston Rockets. The triumph at the Toyota Center in Houston gave them a 4-2 lead in the best of seven series and set up a conference showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

 

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points for the Spurs, who took the series despite the absence of top scorer Kawhi Leonard and star playmaker, Frenchman Tony Parker.

"Everybody picked it up. It wasn't one guy scoring 40 points," said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. "They played well at the offensive end with a lot of sense and defensively it was one of our best nights."

"They feel as bad as I do. It is going to hurt and linger," said Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

Leonard, who is nursing an injured left ankle, is scheduled to return to action for Sunday's first game in the best of seven series against the Warriors.

The Eastern Conference final will pit the reigning NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers against either the Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics lead the series 3-2 and can advance with a win on Friday night in Washington.

