Manchester City rise to third after win over Leicester

Manchester City climbed to third in the English Premier League on Saturday after a 2-1 win over Leicester City. But Pep Guardiola’s men benefited from two strokes of fortune as they nipped in front of Liverpool in the race for places for next season’s Uefa Champions League.

David Silva's opener for Manchester City after 29 minutes was awarded despite an apparent offside against Raheem Sterling. And with the score at 2-1, Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez had a penalty in the 77th minute disallowed after he slipped and struck the ball twice.

"We need one more game to be in the top four but it's in our hands," said Guardiola, whose side host West Bromwich Albion on 16 May before their final game of the season at Watford on 21 May. "West Brom will be tough, but hopefully we can be better than we were against Leicester."

At the other end of the table in the battle to avoid relegation, Swansea City piled the pressure on Hull City by winning 2-0 at relegated Sunderland. The win moves them four points clear of Hull who play at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton were on the score sheet for Swansea who play their final game of the season on 21 May at home against West Brom. "It's a huge result for us," said Swansea boss Paul Clement. "We've got ourselves into a strong position. But the season is not over and we don't think it is done."