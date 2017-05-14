Macron hailed as new man to boost Paris bid for 2024 Olympic Games

Freshly anointed French president Emmanuel Macron was welcomed on Sunday as the latest recruit to the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Macron will meet members from an International Olympic Committee team on Tuesday towards the end of their three day visit to assess the French capital’s ability to stage the games.

The evaluation committee arrived in Paris on Saturday from Los Angeles – the other city hoping to organise the 2024 event. They will complete their tour soon after a session with Macron who swept to power on 8 May.

"It is an honour that he is offering us this chace,” said Bernard Lapasset, the co-president of Paris 2024 organising committee. “It will allow us to outline a number of points. It will be an important event for our future.”

While Macron was involved in his investiture on Sunday, the IOC team was meeting key officials of the Paris 2024 bid as well as regional police chiefs and the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

One of the main topics on the agenda was the organising committee’s concept of the games.

Patrick Baumann, the IOC evaluation committee chairman, said: “We are here to try and understand the vision that Paris will bring to the games. They have an exceptional dossier from the sporting, economic and social point of view.

“We want to know what Paris can do which can be felt by the rest of the world. We’re not here as a kind of tribunal. We are trying to be a partner of the bidding committee. We’re exchanging ideas and how to make the bid better.”

Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris 2024 team, added: “It has been an important dialogue with the evaluation committee. Celebration is one of the main assets of the bid Paris allied to legacy and the legacy of the games is already underway.”