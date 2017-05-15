Monaco on the verge of dethroning PSG as French champions

Champions League semifinalists Monaco reeled off a 10th straight league victory to put them on the cusp of dethroning defending champions Paris St Germain, who defeated Saint Etienne 5-0 on Sunday.
Monaco lead PSG by three points and have a game in hand ahead of next weekend's final round of matches. Thanks to their vastly superior goal difference they are the overwhelming favourites to claim an eighth French league crown.
“Monaco have had a great season but they're not yet mathematically champions,” PSG manager Unai Emery said. Congratulations to Monaco for the work they've done. This competition is good for French football.
“With the number of points we have we could have been champions, but it's not enough this year with the competition from Monaco."
In other Ligue 1 matches:
- Nice suffered a first home defeat of the season as Angers secured a 2-0 victory;
- Marseille drew 1-1 with Bordeaux;
- Lyon bounced back from the pain of Europa League last-four exit against Ajax with a 3-1 triumph at Montpellier;
- Dijon pulled clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Nancy;
- Caen face the prospect of relegation after losing 1-0 to Rennes.