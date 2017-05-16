Chelsea overpower Watford to inch closer to wins record

Newly crowned Premier League champions Chelsea continued their winning run as they beat Watford 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Skipper John Terry, who will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, scored the opening goal. However, Etienne Capoue soon equalised for the visitors.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi put Chelsea 3-1 up but Watford showed tremendous resilience as they levelled the score 3-3 thanks to goals by Daryl Janmaat and Stefano Okaka.

However, Chelsea managed to overcome Watford’s resitance with a goal by Cesc Fabregas to keep them on course to become the first team to win 30 games in a 38-game season.

They need to win their final game to add one more feather to their hat.

It was the first time Chelsea had conceded three goals at home since a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in April 2016 but Fabregas's strike took them to 90 points for only the third time in the club's history.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his team will try to reach the target of 30 wins.

“We have the possibility to win 30 games and we have to try to reach this target now,” he declared.

Commenting on the match, he said, “I like to see this type of game because it's funny to see both teams score four and three -- in this stage of the season, when you've won the league.”

Chelsea can add more silverware to their collection as they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on 27 May.