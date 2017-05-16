Macron to attend IOC’s Lima vote for Paris’s 2024 Olympic bid

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
25% of voters failed to show to the polls in the second round of the French presidential election on May 7, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
  • media
    Global Focus
    A new film festival on African agriculture as key to ethical …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French government announcement postponed to Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the announcement of his cabinet until Wednesday, a day later than originally planned, his office says. The delay until 1300 GMT on Wednesday was to allow the "tax status" of potential ministers to be checked, along with possible conflicts of interest, the presidency said in a statement.

Sports
Sport Olympic Games Emmanuel Macron

Macron to attend IOC’s Lima vote for Paris’s 2024 Olympic bid

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron, Patrick Baumann, president of the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission and member of the IOC Guy Drut at the Elysee Place in Paris on May 16, 2017. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the International Olympic Committee’s 13 September vote in Lima that will determine the host city for the 2024 Olympics, Paris bid team member Guy Drut announced on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Macron told the head of the IOC’s evaluation commission Patrick Baumann that he would definitely be in Lausanne for the IOC’s debriefing and also in Lima on 13 September,” Drut, France's 110m hurdle champion at the 1976 Games, said.

Paris is battling with Los Angeles for the right to stage the Games in 2024.

Macron's commitment to securing the Olympics was underlined by his one-hour meeting with the IOC taking place just two days after his inauguration as France’s president.

Macron is a strong supporter of the Paris bid to host the Olympics for the first time in a century and even before Sunday’s investiture he had telephoned Olympic chief Thomas Bach to confirm his support.

IOC officials visit sites

Manwhile, officials from the evaluation team admitted that they would have to nitpick to find fault after spending inspecting potential sites for the Paris 2024 bid on Monday.

The inspection team, who examined rival bidders Los Angeles last week, started their day with a visit to the Eiffel Tower, followed by a visit to Stade de France, Roland Garros and Champ de Mars.

“To find fault, you really need to nitpick,” Baumann said at the end of the inspection. "We had confirmation that with the Champs-de-Mars, the Grand Palais, Roland Garros, everything's there!"

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.