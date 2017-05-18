RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports


Juventus outwit Lazio to win record third consecutive Coppa Italia


Dani Alves scored Juventus's first goal in their Coppa Italia final against Lazio

Defenders Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci both scored in the first half as Juventus secured a record third successive Italian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

 

Massimo Allegri's men have who won a league and cup double for the past two seasons and can clinch a record sixth consecutive Serie A title -- and an unprecendented third double - with victory at home to relegation threatened Crotone on Sunday.

Juventus also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff on 3 June.

On 14 May at the Stadio Olimpico, Juventus squandered their chance to claim the Serie A title. Roma beat them 3-1 to maintain the suspense until 21 May.

"This win has given us a boost for Sunday against Crotone," said Allegri. "We absolutely have to wrap up the championship. The lads delivered a great technical and defensive performance against Lazio that has more than made up for last week against Roma."

Bonucci said: "Sunday is another final for us. We have to secure our second objective of the season, then we'll all start looking to Cardiff."

Lazio, whose last trophy came from their 2013 Coppa Italia triumph, had hoped to emulate their city rivals Roma by deflating the Juventus bubble. But despite a gutsy display, they spurned their few chances and were outplayed by the slick, passing play inspired by Juve's Argentinian playmaker Paulo Dybala.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi conceded his side had been outclassed. "There's some bitterness, but we came up against a top Juve side. I'm sorry we haven't given joy to the fans and the players but we have to look positively at our season.

"We've qualified for the Europa League with three games to spare and, apart from that, reaching the final is the best thing we've done this season."

 
 

