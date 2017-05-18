Ronaldo brace pushes Real Madrid nearer La Liga title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Spain Madrid

Ronaldo brace pushes Real Madrid nearer La Liga title

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo scored Real Madrid's first two goals in their 4-1 demolition of Celta Vigo. Reuters/Miguel Vidal

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace on Wednesday night to help Real Madrid to a 4-1 win and within one point of their first La Liga title in five years. The Portuguese striker opened the scoring at Celta Vigo in the 10th minute and he doubled Real's advantage just after the break.

Even though the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute with the expulsion of Iago Aspas for two bookable offences, they managed to halve the deficit seven minutes later through John Guidetti.

But Real restored the two goal advantage within 60 seconds via Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos rounded off the rout two minutes from time.

Madrid, who face Juventus in the Uefa Champions League on 3 June, lead Barcelona by three points at the top of the Spanish first division and need a point at Malaga on Sunday to secure that crown.

"We will go to Malaga to win the game," said Ronaldo. "We are Real Madrid. We are the best and we want to be champions."

The 32-year-old, who has scored 24 legue goals this season, added: "I feel good. Everything is decided in the final weeks of the season and I am doing well. I am scoring goals and helping the team."

It was Celta's eighth defeat in their last nine La Liga games having concentrated on a surge to the Europa League semi-finals that was ended by Manchester United on 11 May.

"We played with incredible attitude and personality," said Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. "We scored early and then had 20 difficult minutes. In the second half we controlled the game more because the first half was end to end which really isn't our game."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.