Ronaldo brace pushes Real Madrid nearer La Liga title

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace on Wednesday night to help Real Madrid to a 4-1 win and within one point of their first La Liga title in five years. The Portuguese striker opened the scoring at Celta Vigo in the 10th minute and he doubled Real's advantage just after the break.

Even though the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute with the expulsion of Iago Aspas for two bookable offences, they managed to halve the deficit seven minutes later through John Guidetti.

But Real restored the two goal advantage within 60 seconds via Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos rounded off the rout two minutes from time.

Madrid, who face Juventus in the Uefa Champions League on 3 June, lead Barcelona by three points at the top of the Spanish first division and need a point at Malaga on Sunday to secure that crown.

"We will go to Malaga to win the game," said Ronaldo. "We are Real Madrid. We are the best and we want to be champions."

The 32-year-old, who has scored 24 legue goals this season, added: "I feel good. Everything is decided in the final weeks of the season and I am doing well. I am scoring goals and helping the team."

It was Celta's eighth defeat in their last nine La Liga games having concentrated on a surge to the Europa League semi-finals that was ended by Manchester United on 11 May.

"We played with incredible attitude and personality," said Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. "We scored early and then had 20 difficult minutes. In the second half we controlled the game more because the first half was end to end which really isn't our game."