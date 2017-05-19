Conte lines up surprise for Chelsea skipper John Terry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    IOC team checks out Paris 2024 Olympics bid
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Conte lines up surprise for Chelsea skipper John Terry

By
media John Terry is leaving Chelsea after 22 years with the west London club. Reuters/Hannah McKay

The destination of the 2016/2017 English Premier League title has been known since 12 May when Chelsea won 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion. But what is unknown is the farewell that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has lined up for skipper John Terry before, during or after Sunday's game against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

 

"It will be a surprise," said Conte on Friday. "He's a legend for this club and in this season he has been very important to win this title. For this reason I think I have to take my time and to make the best decision for him."

Terry joined Chelsea 22 years ago when he was 14. He rose through the youth squads to make his first team debut when Claudio Ranieri led the side. He was the skipper when Jose Mourinho steered the club to their first top flight title for 50 years in 2005. Terry was also the lionheart in the defence when Mourinho repeated the title winning feat in 2015.

But under Conte, the former England captain has failed to feature regularly in the Premier League and started for the first time since September in the 4-3 win over Watford on 15 May.

Terry will leave Chelsea after more than 700 senior appearances and 15 major trophies including five Premier League crowns. Conte says Terry can play on and Bournemouth, West Ham and Swansea City are reported to be interested in his services.

"John has all the possibilities to continue his career," Conte added. "We all know that he wants to play regularly and for this reason he has decided to leave. I think he has the possibility to do this, because he's still strong. I think in the moment I called him to play he showed this.

"When you arrive at this point of your career it's very important to feel yourself, to feel your body, to feel your mind, to feel if you have still desire, still will to fight to arrive every day and work very hard. If you feel this, it's right to continue to play, to continue your career. John has all these characteristics."

Victory for Chelsea over relegated Sunderland would be a record 30th win in a Premier League season and it would break their own mark from the first two campaigns of Mourinho's first spell as boss in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.