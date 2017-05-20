After rain delay, Djokovic ousts Del Potro in Rome Masters quarter-final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    West Africa local fishing communities working hard for little …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    IOC team checks out Paris 2024 Olympics bid
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Suspect in Champs Elysees shooting under formal investigation
Sports
Tennis Novak Djokovic Rome

After rain delay, Djokovic ousts Del Potro in Rome Masters quarter-final

By
media Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his Rome Masters quarter-final match against Juan Martin Del Potro on May 20, 2017. AFP/Tiziana Fabi

Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic clinched his spot in the Rome Masters semi-finals on Saturday after a rain-interrupted 6-1, 6-4 win against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Friday's storm in the Italian capital may have interrupted play, but it did not halt the Serbian second seed from beating opponent Del Potro the next day on Saturday and securing his place in the Rome Masters semi-finals.

Djokovic had taken a one-set lead over his quarter-final opponent on Friday when play was interrupted by heavy rains.

As their quarter-final match had yet to be completed after play was halted with Del Potro leading 2-1 in the second set, it was rescheduled for Saturday.

After Saturday's first victory, the 29-year-old Serbian is set to face Austria's Dominic Thiem, 23, in the semi-finals later on in the day.

Thiem ousted Spain's seven-time champion Rafael Nadal, 30, in their quarter-final on Friday. His straight-set victory brought an end to the Spaniard's 17-game winning streak.

The first men's semi-final is between 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev and big-serving American John Isner.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.