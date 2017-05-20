After rain delay, Djokovic ousts Del Potro in Rome Masters quarter-final

Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic clinched his spot in the Rome Masters semi-finals on Saturday after a rain-interrupted 6-1, 6-4 win against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Djokovic had taken a one-set lead over his quarter-final opponent on Friday when play was interrupted by heavy rains.

As their quarter-final match had yet to be completed after play was halted with Del Potro leading 2-1 in the second set, it was rescheduled for Saturday.

After Saturday's first victory, the 29-year-old Serbian is set to face Austria's Dominic Thiem, 23, in the semi-finals later on in the day.

Thiem ousted Spain's seven-time champion Rafael Nadal, 30, in their quarter-final on Friday. His straight-set victory brought an end to the Spaniard's 17-game winning streak.

The first men's semi-final is between 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev and big-serving American John Isner.