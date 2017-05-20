Bundesliga names policewoman as first female referee

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    West Africa local fishing communities working hard for little …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Fast Kenyans and dinosaur eggs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    IOC team checks out Paris 2024 Olympics bid
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Germany Sport

Bundesliga names policewoman as first female referee

By
media German referee Bibiana Steinhaus gives a red card to Japan's defender Azusa Iwashimizu (2nd L) during the FIFA women's football World Cup final match, Japan vs USA, on July 11, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany. AFP/Johannes Eisele

A 38-year-old German policewoman will next season become the first female referee in Europe's top leagues after she was promoted to officiate in the Bundesliga on Friday. 

Bibiana Steinhaus has previously been a fourth official for Bundesliga matches. Although a German FA (DFB) referee since 1999, she knows the spotlight will be on her when she takes charge of a top-flight game.

"For every referee, whether a man or a woman, it is always a big goal to be able to whistle in the Bundesliga," she told DFB.de.

Steinhaus, who will referee the women's Champions League final in Cardiff on 1 June, is one of four officials who have been promoted to the list of Bundesliga referees for 2017/18.

"I have worked very hard for this in the last few years and suffered a few set-backs," said Steinhaus, girlfriend of Englishman Howard Webb, 45, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final.

"I was quite speechless when I got the call. On one hand it was confirmation after all the hard work, but also a great incentive to keep working.

"Of course, I am aware that I will be the first female referee in the Bundesliga and will be closely watched by the media and the public," she added, having refereed 80 second-division games since 2007.

"I am used to this pressure and am convinced I will find my feet quickly in the Bundesliga.

"I don't seek out public attention and my colleagues know me well enough to know that."

Her role as a police officer means Steinhaus is well used to giving clear instructions in a no-nonsense manner.

"My style during a game is characterised by intensive communication," she said.
"I like to give an early indication of what I expect and set the players good guidelines."

Past calls made headlines

Steinhaus made headlines in October 2014 when then Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola put his arm around her shoulders, when she was the fourth official at a Bundesliga game, while arguing about a refereeing decision.

Steinhaus coolly brushed Guardiola's arm off and the Spaniard was criticised in the German media for inappropriate conduct.

"After all, it was not just anyone but the star coach of FC Bayern," said former world-class referee Urs Meier at the time.

And in December 2015 during a second-division game she sent off Kerem Demirbay for a second booking.

The then-Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder was banned for five games for telling Steinhaus that "women have no place in men's football" as he trudged off.
As a further punishment, his club made Demirbay, who now plays for Hoffenheim, referee a girl's football match.

She also refereed the 2011 women's World Cup final and the women's 2012 Olympic final in London.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel hopes Steinhaus will inspire girls to get involved in football.

"I've been following her path for many years and am very much looking forward to it," he said.

(with AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.