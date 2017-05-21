RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Boxing

'90% chance I will fight McGregor', says Mayweather

By
media This file photo taken on May 02, 2015 shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) connecting against Manny Pacquiao (R) during their welterweight unification bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

According to Floyd Mayweather there is a "90% chance" that he will face Conor McGregor in a boxing match as it is "the only fight that makes sense" when it comes to a return to the ring.

The American, 40, retired unbeaten in September 2015 after 49 bouts.

"I think that the fight will happen" said Mayweather.

"We have to give the people what they want to see."

"The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over.

 

 
