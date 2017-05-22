Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has revealed that former world number one Andre Agassi is to be his new coach.

The appointment follows a difficult start to the season for the current men's number two, who decided to remove his entire coaching team and support staff at the start of the month.

"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone and we decided to get together in Paris," said Djokovic.

"He is going to be there and we will see what the future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us. We do not have any long-term commitment - it is just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit."

The pairing is the latest in a series of elite players working with former standouts: Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl; Rafael Nadal and Carlos Moya; and Kei Nishikori and Michael Chang.

Before splitting last year, Djokovic was coached by Boris Becker for three seasons.

"Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player," Djokovic said.

"He has been through everything that I am going through. On the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am enjoying every conversation that I have with him.

"But also, on the other hand, he is someone that nurtures the family values, philanthropy work. He is a very humble man, is very educated. He is a person that can contribute to my life on and off the court a lot.

"I am very excited to see what is ahead of us."