Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Barca shines on its French coach

Zinedine Zidane said Sunday that winning La Liga as Real Madrid coach tops all his previous achievements, including his time as star player of the French national team. Madrid claimed the Spanish title for the 33rd time as Cristiano Ronaldo struck his 40th goal of the season and Karim Benzema slotted home early in the second-half to secure a 2-0 win at Malaga.

"It is the happiest day of my professional life by a distance," Zidane said after he helped Madrid win its first title in five years.

"Right now I would like to stand up here and dance," he added in a press conference, while Marcelo, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata poured champagne over him.

One of the greatest players of his generation, Zidane won the World Cup, European Championships and the Champions League.

But he said that the extra responsibility that comes with being coach made his achievements all the greater.

"As coach of Real Madrid you know what the expectations are," he added.

"I have experienced it as a player and that is why I say it is the happiest day of my professional life because being a coach changes everything.

"I have won everything with this club, this shirt but to win La Liga is the best of all.

"I live what I am doing with passion and what I have enjoyed the most is today because after nine or 10 months we have won La Liga."

Madrid were just three points ahead of reigning champions Barcelona after the Catalans came from 2-0 down to beat Eibar 4-2 on Sunday.

Zidane highlighted his side's response to losing a thrilling El Clasico 3-2 to Barca by winning their last six league games as the key to the title.

"The last six games but for sure the last three have been key," added the Frenchman.

"To win 4-1 at home (against Sevilla), 4-1 away (at Celta) and then 2-0 today is spectacular."

