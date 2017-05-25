United and City donate to Manchester victims' fund after Europa League win

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Indonesia's Mouly Surya talks about Marlina the Murderer in 4 Acts
Poster of Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts directed by Mouly Surya
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Indonesia's Mouly Surya talks about Marlina the Murderer in 4 …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Fate of Kenya's Somali refugees overshadowed by general election
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
  • media
    International media
    Is media treament of LGBT issues equal and fair?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Does Jakarta's governor's exit signal a rise in religious intolerance?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Manchester Terrorism

United and City donate to Manchester victims' fund after Europa League win

By
media Paul Pogba scored Manchester United's first goal in their 2-0 Europa League final victory over Ajax. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Manchester's two football teams joined forces on Thursday to donate 1.2 million euros to a fund for the victims of Monday night's attack. United collected their third trophy of the season on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Ajax to claim the Europa League.

 

Goals in each half from Paul Pogba and Henrik Mkhitaryan settled an encounter billed as a battle between United's savvy pragmatists and Ajax's exuberant young tyros.

The win came as Manchester continued to reel from Monday night's terrorist attack in which 22 people died and more than 50 were injured.

Just a few hours after the United players dedicated their triumph to the victims, United and Manchester City joined forces to donate 1.2 million euros to a relief fund set up to assist victims of the attack at Manchester Arena.

"The Red and Blue halves of Manchester have combined to support the city they have each called home for more than a 120 years and which has been profoundly affected by the tragic events witnessed on Monday," United and City said in a rare joint statement.

"We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack," City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak said. "The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."

Minute's silence at Europa League final

United held a minute's silence and wore black armbands during the Europa League final.

"United and City are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy," United's executive chairman, Ed Woodward, said. "The money will help, of course, but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."

The victory for United means that both Manchester clubs will compete in next season's Uefa Champions League. City obtained a place in the group stages of the competition by finishing third in the Premier League behind champions Chelsea and second placed Tottenham Hotspur.

United ended the Premier League campaign in sixth place -  well outside the berths for the Champions League - but will play in European club football's most prestigious tournament by dint of winning the Europa League which follows the Community Shield and League Cup into the Old Trafford trophy cabinet this season.

Mourinho, who took over last July from Louis van Gaal, has described his first term at United as his most difficult season as a manager. But after the final whistle at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, he raised four fingers to the United fans to signify each of the four major European titles he has now won.

The 54-year-old former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said he would take a short break before returning to orchestrate the 2017/2018 Premier League campaign. "Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like," Mourinho said. "So now it's up to him and the owners."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.