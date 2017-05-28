Kerber’s elimination first major tournament surprise

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
Tahtib combatants at a tournament in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Cyril Hanouna's prank distressing LGBT community
  • media
    Global Focus
    Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    The Iranian presidential elections - do they mean anything?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    France votes and gets a new look
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking ahead to the Champions League
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Jury Prize at Cannes 2017 goes to Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev for 'Loveless'
  • Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here', Diane Kruger wins Best Actress for same film
  • Sofia Coppola wins prize for best director for 'The Beguiled' at Cannes 2017
  • '120 Beats Per Minute' by Robin Campillo wins Grand Prix (second-place)
  • Swedish director Ruben Ostlund wins Palm d'Or at Cannes for 'The Square'
Sports
Roland Garros 2017

Kerber’s elimination first major tournament surprise

By
media Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Angelique Kerber suffered the indignity on Sunday of becoming the first top seed to lose in the first round at the French Open.

In the absence of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the German was one of the hot favourites to add the 2017 Roland Garros title to her triumphs last year at the Australian Open and US Open.

But instead of surging, she slumped. The Russian Ekatarina Makarova deconstructed her 6-2 6-2 in 82 minutes. It was Makarova’s first win over a world number one at her fourth attempt.

“It’s a special day and a special moment,” said Makarova, who has twice reached the last 16 at Roland Garros in her nine visits.

But during those journeys into the second week, she said she was always placed on the second show court Suzanne Lenglen. “I’d played doubles on centre court but never singles,” she said. “I really enjoyed the match.”

Pleasure has not been a feature of Kerber’s clay court season. She has struggled for results on what she admits is her least favourite surface. She lost her opening match at the Italian Open in Rome in May and fell in the third round at the Madrid and Stuttgart events before that.

“On clay I don’t feel good especially with my movement,” Kerber conceded. “It’s always been difficult for me. But I don’t want to take anything away from Ekatarina. She played a good match. It was a tough first round but I had chances in the first set and also in the second set but I couldn’t take them.”

Kerber said she would return home and reboot her game – both mentally and physically - for the grass court season and an attempt to win Wimbledon where Serena Williams beat her in last year’s final.

“The pressure has always been there,” added the 29-year-old. “But there is more now that I have won Grand Slams and am world number one. I also have more expectations on myself because of what I have achieved last year.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.