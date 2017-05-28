Kvitova returns after horrific knife attack

Petra Kvitova returned to competitive action on Sunday for the first time since a horrific knife attack at her home in December in the Czech Republic.

The 27-year-old polished off Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 in 64 minutes to advance to the second round.

Kvitova had targeted this year’s Wimbledon – where she has twice won the trophy – as the venue to relaunch her career after a layoff to recover from surgery.

The 27-year-old was stabbed in her playing hand as she fought off the assailant who had entered her apartment posing as a utilities worker.

A struggle in a bathroom led to a knife being placed against Kvitova’s throat. She was able to struggle free but sustained deep cuts to the fingers of her left hand.

Before the match, Kvitova admitted she had doubts as to whether she would even play competitively again.

There were a few signs of match rustiness in the opening set but once Kvitova broke at the start of the second set, the result was never in doubt. Kvitova had too much power and range for the 25-year-old whose ranked 85th in the world.

“I got a heartwarming welcome on centre court,” said Kvitova.

“That was really nice. My coaching team was there and my family was there - everyone who has helped me through the difficult times. It was a real pleasure to play in front of them and to play how I played after six months off.”

