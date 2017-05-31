RFI in 15 languages

 

Cinefile
Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
Poster of 'Alive in France' directed by Abel Ferrara
 
Sports
Roland Garros 2017

Tsonga out of Roland Garros 2017

By
media Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost his first round match to the Argentinian Renzo Olivo Pierre René-Worms/RFI

Roland Garros was robbed of one of its most charismatic performers on Wednesday when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost his first-round match to the Argentine Renzo Olivo.

After three hours and 24 minutes of play, the match was suspended on Tuesday night due to poor light. Olivo had served for the match at 5-3 up in the fourth set. But he fluffed his chance.

The pair returned to the centre court after the second round match between Venus Williams and Kurumi Nara.

Tsonga had it all to do. He was down but said that a new match had effectively begun. His task was simple: hold serve.

But three forehand errors took him to the verge of defeat. Olivo, playing in his first Roland Garros main draw, sent a forehand wide before brave net play from Tsonga saved the other two. Another wayward Tsonga forehand gave Olivo his fourth chance and the 25-year-old snaffled the tie with a forehand winner.

Olivo to face Edmund

"It was a very difficult match against a very tough opponent," said Olivo. "He was playing in front of his home crowd so I knew it was going to be hard. But I think I played in a good way. I tried to be calm and to be as aggressive as possible which is what I like to do. I found a great balance and it went the right way for me."

Olivo will next play the Briton Kyle Edmund for a place in the third round. "We played once on the challenger circuit in Buenos Aires. He is young and a great player with a lot of potential so I think it will be a great match."

Tsonga lamented the suspension of the match just after he had broken back to trail 4-5 in the fourth set.

"Well, it didn’t help me," he said. "I wish it could have been different. But I came back on Wednesday and tried to give what I had to give."

Despite the disappointment, Tsonga was generous in defeat.

"He played a solid game while it took some time for me to find my range," he commented. "He is a good player with some good results. He’s young. He’s hungry. It’s his first Roland Garros and it’s something huge for him. He took his chance and he won."

