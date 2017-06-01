RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Roland Garros 2017 Tennis Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

5 things we learned on Day 4 of Roland Garros - carnage on court

By
media Jo-Wilfried Tsonga leaves Philippe Chatrier court RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Makarova was a shadow of her day one self, Venus Williams declined to comment, there was carnage on court with Wozniacki v Abanda and Olivo surprised Tsonga to realise a dream on day four of Roland Garros 2017.

 1. It’s tough staying pumped 

Ekatarina Makarova caused the shock of day one by beating the top seed Angelique Kerber. Come day four and her second round, she’s a pale shadow of that opening day warrior. Lesia Tsurenko dispatched her 6-2 6-2 in 71 minutes to progress to the third round in Paris for the first time in five visits. In fact the 28-year-old Ukrainian is having a fine year. She won the Acapulco tournament in February beating the Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic in the final. Next up for Tsurenko is Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia. They’ve met twice before. Tsurenko beat her in the last eight on the way to the title in Acapulco. Ostapenko won their meeting on clay in Prague. Should be an intriguing encounter.

2. Bubble world

It’s refreshing to find players unwilling to speak out on the issues because they don’t have any idea about what is going on. Following her win over Kurumi Nara, Venus Williams was asked about the decision to ban Maxime Hamou from the tournament for his boorish behaviour on Monday during an interview with Eurosport journalist Malys Thomas. Williams said: “I don’t know anything about that. I did not see it so I can’t really comment on something I don’t really know about.” And as for the group of players calling for the renaming of the Margaret Court stadium at the Australian Open because of the former champion’s views on same sex marriage? “I don’t know about that … I don’t know about anything.” Oh come on Venus, 49 singles titles including five Wimbledons and two US Opens says you do.

3. Ruthless world

Françoise Abanda was born but 20 years ago in Montreal. The Canadian came through the qualifiers to play her first match in the main draw where she beat the 18-year-old Frenchwoman Tessah Andrianjafitrimo. Her second-round match was against the 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki. It ended 6-0 6-0 to the Danish former world number one. The carnage on court two was over in 52 minutes. At least Abanda had perspective. “In the future, I hope that I will be in the main draw straight away in order to save some energy and to go deep in the tournament. It's very difficult when you have played matches in a qualifying tournament.” As for Wozniacki? “I thought it was good that I got off to a good start. It's a loud court. It's a fun one to play on. But at the same time, if you get behind and the crowd starts going wild, it's a situation you don't want to be in.” Harsher battles ahead, surely.

 

4. Tough world

Renzo Olivo has never played in the main draw at Roland Garros. But the 25-year-old was calm incarnate as he beat the top French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets over two days. After his victory he addressed the crowd in French to thank them for their support even though he had dispatched one of their favourites. But actually Olivo, who’s from Rosario in Argentina, could be classed as one of their own. Aged 12, he came to France to practise and train at the Mouratoglou academy in Paris. “Yeah, I was really young,” he recalled. “It was a tough decision for me. But if I wanted to keep on playing, it was the only way. I was having trouble with money and my father couldn't support my career anymore.
“You need to have a big budget to get into the best level. So I wouldn’t have been able to make it if I hadn’t moved to France because it was an academy and I was sponsored by them too.”

5. To sleep, perchance to dream ...

Olivo served for the match against Tsonga at 5-3 in the fourth set on day three. But he messed up his chance for the win in the crepuscule. Once the umpire suspended play due to bad light, both players knew an altogether different match was starting. “I didn't sleep well,” said Olivo. “And I finished my warm downs and massages at around 1.00am. So it was really late. And then with the adrenaline of the match, I couldn't sleep much. So it was tough.
"I was thinking about the first point on Wednesday. All I wanted was to win the first point. So I was thinking about that all night."
Olivo’s bedtime wishes were fulfilled. Tsonga slapped a forehand wide. He smashed another forehand into the net and another forehand long to offer Olivo three match points. Tsonga managed to save them. But a fourth forehand error brough up another match point and Olivo skipped into the forecourt to stylishly place a forehand winner into the corner. Sweet dreams are made of this.

 To read our coverage of Roland Garros 2017, click here.

