Sports
Roland Garros 2017 Tennis Sport

Lethargic Radwanska crushed by Cornet at Roland Garros

By
media Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in action during her third round match against France's Alize Cornet Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Alizé Cornet dismantled a lethargic Agnieska Radwanska on Saturday to advance to the last 16 of the French Open.

The 27-year-old Frenchwoman punished poor serving from the ninth seed to race through the first set.

She claimed it 6-2 in 40 minutes. Radwanska did not respond and was crushed 6-1 in the second to the delight of the partisans on centre court.

"I don’t have any words,” said Cornet who had beaten Radwanska only once in their eight meetings. “I am so happy. I work so hard all year for moments like this. It’s been very difficult with my injury, so it makes it even sweeter to be here and through to the fourth round.”

Cornet, who is into the fourth round for the second time in three years, added: “I knew it would be difficult but I couldn’t predict that I would beat her in straight sets, 6-1 6-2, in this amazing venue. I played really well. The manner of the victory was completely unexpected."

