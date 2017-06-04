RFI in 15 languages

 

Urgent
21 London attack victims in critical condition

21 of the 48 people injured in last night's London Bridge attack are in a critical condition, Britain's National Health Service announced on Sunday afternoon. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, who were shot dead by police.

Sports
Roland Garros 2017 Sport Tennis

Nadal romps into last eight at French Open

By
media Rafael Nadal is into the quarter-final for the 11th time in 13 visits to the French Open RFI/Pierre-René Worms

Nine time champion Rafael Nadal swept in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 11th time following a straight sets victory over his fellow Spanaird Roberto Bautista Agut.

It finished 6-1 6-2 6-2 and the demolition was over in one hour and 51 minutes. It was an impressive follow up to his 6-0 6-1 6-0 third round win over Nikoloz Basilsashvili.

While that 90 minute breeze was against the world number 63, Sunday’s triumph was inflicted on an experienced top 20 operator.

“I played against a very good player and I was able to win in straight sets with a very positive result,” said Nadal. “I’m happy for that. I probably I didn't play as well as I did the other day against Basilashvili. But I still played well. I played some very good shots.”

Nadal is perhaps adding understatement to his repertoire of top spin missiles. He was dazzling in patches and appeared one step ahead of his opponent. The return to the last eight is a contrast to his 2016 tournament in Paris when he had to withdraw just before his third round match with a wrist injury.

“If you're healthy, it's easy to play with good attitude and easy to practice, as well,” said Nadal who turned 31 on Saturday. “At the end of the day, the only thing or the most
important thing to be successful is the work. So if you are able to work, then
you have much more chances to have success. If you are not able to work, you'll still have chances but fewer chances.

“For a lot of moments in my career, I didn't have the chance to work at the things that we wanted to put to work because of my physical issues. But that's part of my career.”

Nadal will take on compatriot Pablo Carreno in the quarter-final after the 25-year-old shocked the fifth seed Milos Raonic on Sunday. Their clash lasted four hours and 17 minutes. Carreno clinched the decider 8-6 on his seventh match point.

"It was the best victory of my career," said Carreno. "Maybe in one of the best
moments and of the best places. This is the match that you dream when you are young -  playing Roland Garros, five sets, four hours and a half. It was really tough, really tough. I enjoyed. I suffer, but I enjoyed. And of course if you win, you enjoy more."

 

 

