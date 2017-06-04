RFI in 15 languages

 

Urgent
21 London attack victims in critical condition

21 of the 48 people injured in last night's London Bridge attack are in a critical condition, Britain's National Health Service announced on Sunday afternoon. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, who were shot dead by police.

Roland Garros 2017 Sport Tennis

Pliskova seeks backhand boost for Roland Garros success

By
media Second seed Karolina Pliskova felt her backhand was a weakness during her third round match against the unseeded German Carina Witthoeft. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Must do better with the backhand, was Karolina Pliskova’s verdict despite reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros on Sunday for the first time in six visits.

The second seed beat Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-1 in 70 minutes to continue her good form at Grand Slam tournaments since the US Open last September.

Back then, she ended the reign of Serena Williams as world number one by beating her in the semi-final. Pliskova also made the last eight at the Australian Open in January.

But in progressing to the fourth round in Paris, Pliskova said: “My backhand was terrible and that's what I want to improve. I know she was playing quite deep to my backhand. But have to play them at least in the court. They don't have to be winners. That's what I want to improve.”

Pliskova will take on the 97th ranked Veronica Cepede Royg from Paraguay on Monday for a place in the last eight. The 25-year old, who is playing in only her second Grand Slam event, has never reached such heights at a major.

“I am favorite on paper but I don’t feel like the favourite as it is on clay,” added Pliskova. “Every match for me is tough and it doesn't matter if she's 60 or if she's 300 in the world. Obviously, if she is in the fourth round, it’s because she beat some good players and she did that because she's good.”

 

