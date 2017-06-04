Wozniacki hits rare heights at French Open

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time in seven years following a three set win over former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Wozniacki saw off the Russian 6-1 4-6 6-2 in just over two hours. “Svetlana obviously plays really well on this surface,” said the 26-year-old Canadian.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match. I started off really well. My game plan was working and kept her on her toes with putting in some dropshots and mixing up the pace. I knew that she was going to try to fight her way back but I managed to win.”

The victory over the veteran Russian gave Wozniacki her eighth appearance in the last eight in a tournament this season. On three occasions – in Miami, Dubai and Doha - she went on to contest the final.

“Caroline was playing good. She was consistent,” said Kuznetsova. “I was missing a little bit too much. I had many opportunities. And then in the third set, it was couple key moments when I missed an easy volley at deuce on my

serveand she broke me.

“Then I was love three down. It was very difficult to play against the wind. But then I came back. I had a break point to make it 3-3 and serve. But I missed.”

Wozniacki was world number one during 2010 and 2011. But her form slumped and she ended 2016 ranked 19. She is currently just outside the top 10.

“I just try and stay positive," she said of her recent revival. "We’re at a Grand Slam so I'm going to do the best that I can.

“It doesn't matter if I feel like I'm comfortable or uncomfortable on the clay. Yes, it's a surface where it has been very much up and down for me throughout my career. But at the end of the day I'm just here to do my job – to try and win.”